Sunderland return to Championship action at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday looking to continue their so far perfect start to the campaign.
Wayne Rooney’s side are yet to win in the league but do have two points on the board and Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has been clear that his players cannot afford to be complacent if they are to win their fifth game of the season. Both teams have some significant injury issues, as well as some potential debutants following their deadline-day business. Here’s what you need to know...
1. Dan Neil (available)
Neil has served his one-match suspension and will come straight back into the squad. Le Bris has a big decision to make after his midfield performed so well at Portsmouth but Neil is team captain, the best passer in the squad and will likely be back in the XI. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Conor Hazard (out)
First-choice goalkeeper since Michael Cooper left for Sheffield United but has been ruled out for twelve weeks. Dan Grimshaw, who signed from Blackpool in the summer, will play in his place here. Rooney is looking to sign a free agent as cover but Grimshaw will start this one. | Getty Images
3. Ahmed Abdullahi (out)
Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Abdullahi would be missing until the festive period after undergoing surgery on a pre-existing groin problem. Sunderland were aware of the issue and the possible diagnosis when signing him but still clearly a blow. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
4. Aji Alese (out)
Alese will be absent for a further ten weeks after picking up an ankle injury in training last week. A huge blow for player and club after an excellent start to the campaign. | Ian Horrocks
