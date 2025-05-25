Sheffield United took the lead at Wembley but fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder opened up his post-match press conference by congratulating Sunderland on their promotion to the Premier League, but insisted that VAR should not have been used for the game.

The Blades took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s fine finish, and thought they had doubled their advantage when Harrison Burrows volleyed in from a corner. VAR intervened and the referee judged that Vinícius Souza had interfered with play standing in front of Anthony Patterson on the goal line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First of all, congratulations to Regis, the players and the staff and the supporters of Sunderland Football Club,” Wilder said.

“ We've had the taste of Premier League, we know what a great experience it is and the experience that they'll have next season. It’s going to take quite a while to get over this and we're going to have to suffer and go through the pain. It wasn't any spin or anything in terms of the preparation of the players. Going into the play-offs and going into the final, it was as good as I've experienced at a football club.

“There were certain times in the game we can look at from our point of view, where we needed to be better with and the opportunities that have come around for the opposition, they've taken and punished us severely,” Wilder added.

“We started off really well and on the front foot. We found our moment with Ty. There'll obviously be a lot of talk about the VAR. I'm being consistent in terms of what Regis said as well. We play 46 games and two play-off games [without VAR], and then all of a sudden it's a subjective decision by the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've got to say, I don't think the goalkeeper saves it. I don’t think he gets anywhere near it. I think it’s gone past him. But listen, that's by the by. Although it gave them a lifeline and some real energy, but without really hurting us. Our goalkeeper’s not really had a save to make.”

Chris Wilder delivers verdict on what went wrong for Sheffield United in Sunderland defeat

Wilder said his side had not been clinical enough on the break in the second half.

“We started getting back in control of the game 10 minutes into the second half, and we had a couple of chances,” Wilder said.

“When a team has to open up and go for it, which they did, and we'd have been the same. We were too loose in transition and on the counter-attack. We gave up some really good, clean opportunities to go and punish them. And if we got the second, then I think we win the game. I never felt on the sideline worried and that we needed to do something. But the two goals from our point of view are really poor. They found the finishes, but for the second goal we need to secure the ball at the top of the pitch but we don’t and the middle of the park is wide open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing what stories the game can bring up. A local lad on his way to Brighton, counters and finds a fabulous position and a finish. And then the game's gone past us, it's 97 or 98 minutes. So it’s fairy tale stuff for the boy and for Sunderland. For us, it's going to take quite a while to get over.”