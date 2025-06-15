The former player turned pundit aimed a brutal dig at Sunderland regarding links to Celtic target Lennon Miller

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has taken a swipe at Sunderland while weighing in on the future of highly-rated Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller.

Miller, 18, is reportedly attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe following an impressive season in the Scottish Premiership and a standout debut for Scotland in their 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. Sunderland are among the clubs linked, with suggestions emerging earlier this week that the Black Cats are considering a significant bid to bring the teenager to Wearside.

However, Sutton has dismissed the idea that Sunderland would be a suitable next step for Miller – and claimed the club would go “straight back down” after their promotion to the Premier League.

“Celtic have the money and they spent similar amounts on guys like Vasilis Barkas – and look how that went. I don’t see it as a similar risk. Even if it gets to £8million or £10million, that’s the kind of money found down the back of most EPL couches. Sunderland have been linked already, but he shouldn’t be tempted by that one. They’ll go straight back down, and would he rather be in the Champions League or the Championship? It’s a no-brainer for me.”

Miller is expected to report back for pre-season training with Motherwell as planned, despite growing speculation over his future. According to GlasgowWorld, talk of a £10million bid from Sunderland is considered “premature” at this stage, though interest from the Black Cats, Celtic, and several clubs in Germany, Italy and Belgium has been reported.

The midfielder has emerged as one of Scottish football’s brightest young prospects over the past two seasons, winning plaudits for his composure and leadership. He even captained Motherwell on occasion last term and remains under contract at Fir Park until 2026.

Motherwell are understood to be open to selling if their valuation is met. That figure is expected to exceed the £3.25million the club received for David Turnbull in 2020, with any deal likely to require a significantly higher fee, particularly if Premier League clubs are involved.

Sunderland’s interest comes as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey continue their rebuild following promotion and Jobe Bellingham’s big-money move to Borussia Dortmund. The club’s strategy remains focused on acquiring young, high-potential talent, and Miller fits that profile. As it stands, however, no formal offer has been made.

Who is Chris Sutton?

Sutton is a former professional footballer who played as a striker, best known for his time at Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, and Norwich City. He began his career at Norwich, where his form earned him a then-record £5million move to Blackburn Rovers in 1994. Sutton played a key role in helping Blackburn win the Premier League title in 1994-95, forming a prolific partnership with Alan Shearer.

After a brief and difficult spell at Chelsea, he moved to Celtic in 2000, where he became a fan favourite. Sutton won four Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups, and one League Cup at Parkhead, and was part of the side that reached the 2003 UEFA Cup Final. He also earned one cap for England in 1997. Sutton retired in 2007 and has since worked as a pundit and columnist.