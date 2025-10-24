Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg spoke about an “emotional” moment with fans and praised teammate Dan Neil after the 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has described the ovation he received from supporters at full-time as “emotional” after helping the Black Cats to a 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light.

The 18-year-old, who has quickly become one of Régis Le Bris’ most trusted players, was visibly moved by the reaction from the home crowd as Sunderland maintained their unbeaten record on home soil. Rigg has been central to the club’s strong start to life back in the top flight after the injury to Habib Diarra, with Le Bris’ side collecting 14 points from their opening eight league fixtures.

Speaking to The Echo after the game, Rigg admitted that playing in front of a packed Stadium of Light still feels surreal – especially as someone who grew up watching Sunderland from the stands. “No, it's actually quite emotional, because dreaming as a boy to play in front of all them fans and that song just makes it a bit emotional, but no, I'm so happy at the end.”

Chris Rigg talks about Dan Neil

When asked about teammate Dan Neil, who made his 200th appearance for Sunderland in the same fixture, Rigg spoke warmly about the 23-year-old midfielder’s influence, both on and off the pitch. Neil, who captained Sunderland for much of the 2023–24 season, has featured less frequently since the arrival of Granit Xhaka, but remains a vital part of the club’s identity.

With his contract up at the end of the season, his leadership and example continue to be appreciated by the next generation – particularly by Rigg, who has followed a similar path from academy prospect to Premier League player. When asked if Neil’s influence was still being felt in Sunderland’s dressing room, Rigg said: “Yes, 100 per cent, and even more important around the dressing room.” Rigg also joked: “He gets on with everyone; his craic is rubbish. But he's such an important character, and that's good to have around.”

Life at Sunderland for Rigg under Le Bris

The midfielder also discussed Sunderland’s intensity under Le Bris, highlighting the team’s relentless work ethic and their commitment to winning battles all over the pitch. “I love to defend, as you can see, I was running my backside off today. But I think that's just something you have to do if you are going to play for Sunderland.

Rigg added after the Wolves game: “You have to run, you have to tackle, and if you don't, you're not playing. It's what the gaffer says, and it's just that determination in your head to try and win that 50–50. And if you don't, the next one's always there.”

While acknowledging that Sunderland’s performance wasn’t perfect, Rigg was quick to point out that results matter most. “We got three points. So no matter how you play, if you get them three points, who cares? Obviously, there's so much to improve; no one's going to have a perfect game, and not one person on the pitch will have a perfect game. So I think we've just got to keep going at it.”

Chris Rigg’s rise at Sunderland explained

Rigg’s rise through the ranks has been meteoric. Just three years ago, he was balancing school with football training, occasionally joining Tony Mowbray’s first-team sessions while still captaining Sunderland’s youth sides. His senior debut came as a 15-year-old substitute in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023, making him the second-youngest player in the club’s history.

He has since written himself into Sunderland’s record books, becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in the EFL Cup after finding the net against Crewe Alexandra in August 2023, and later breaking another record by scoring on his league debut in a 5–0 win over Southampton.

Last season, Rigg’s development accelerated further. His stunning back-heeled effort against Middlesbrough earned him the EFL Championship Goal of the Month award in September 2024, and by the end of the campaign, he was named EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season as Sunderland sealed their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

After signing a new long-term contract in the summer of 2025, Rigg has continued to mature rapidly. His comments after the Wolves game reflected both his humility and his growing sense of responsibility within the squad.

