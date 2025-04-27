Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland returned to action in the Championship against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of interesting moments emerging before, during and after the clash at the Kassam Stadium.

Sunderland fell to their fourth defeat in a row at Oxford United on Saturday. Goals from Ben Nelson and Michael Helik either side of half time proved the difference as a much stronger Black Cats side produced a poor performance at the Kassam Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash against Oxford United in the Championship on Saturday:

Superb Sunderland fan stat emerges ahead of Oxford United

Ahead of the game, Sunderland revealed several superb stats on the club’s fans during the 2024-25 season. The trip to Oxford United’s ground marked the Black Cats’ 21st league away day of the current campaign, which had sold out, which is an absolutely incredible feat.

Sunderland also revealed that the club had sold a grand total of 63,185 away tickets during the course of the season, with over 10,000 miles travelled by loyal Sunderland fans throughout the current campaign under head coach Régis Le Bris.

Régis Le Bris receives injury boosts and drops play-off hint

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris received a significant injury boost ahead of the play-offs, with Dennis Cirkin named on the bench for their clash against Oxford United. Jenson Seelt also made a return to the matchday squad for the first time since the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City before the March international break.

Cirkin had been expected to feature for around half an hour in the second half as he worked towards building match fitness ahead of next month’s semi-finals and was brought on for Leo Hjelde as Sunderland trailed 2-0. As planned, Le Bris selected a strong side for the trip to the Kassam Stadium, making six changes from the team that fell to a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Wilson Isidor led the line in the absence of Eliezer Mayenda, while Leo Hjelde started at left-back. Trai Hume returned from suspension to slot back in at right-back, and the midfield trio of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, and Chris Rigg were restored to the starting XI.

In what could have been a major hint for Sunderland’s play-off approach, Enzo Le Fée was deployed on the left wing. Although the Black Cats remain hopeful that Romaine Mundle would recover in time for the play-offs, questions continue over whether he would be fully match fit and ready to start in the semi-finals.

Newcastle United fan spotted at the Kassam Stadium watching rivals

Not for the first time this season, a Newcastle United fan was spotted watching Sunderland play away from home during the 2024-25 season. The Magpies fan, who nabbed a ticket for the Oxford City end and wore a black and white Newcastle shirt for the match, was spotted by Black Cats supporters watching the game.

The irony, of course, being that Newcastle United were playing at home in the Premier League at the very same time as Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United in the Championship.

Sunderland’s good record at Oxford United falls by the wayside

Coming into the game, Sunderland hadn’t lost a league game at Oxford since 1991 before losing against The U’s at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The result confirmed that Gary Rowett’s side had avoided relegation to League One but also broke the club’s 33-year hoodoo in league games against Sunderland.

Sunderland’s in-game injury worries against Oxford United

During the disappointing loss, there were several in-game injury worries. In the first half, Le Fèe went down holding his Achilles heel in a concerning moment for supporters watching in the stadium and at home. Thankfully, the Frenchman managed to recover after spending several minutes on the ground. The AS Roma loanee was subbed in the second stanza as the Black Cats lost.

There was also concern for Jobe Bellingham during the opening 45 when the attacking midfielder went down holding his leg. However, the Birmingham City man recovered to play the whole game, having only just returned from an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines.

In the second half, both Wilson Isidor and Luke O’Nien suffered knocks but weren’t withdrawn. Isidor suffered a blow to the head at one point at the Kassam Stadium, with Sunderland sufficiently concerned to bring on their medical team, but the groggy-looking Frenchman eventually came back onto the field. Later in the game, O’Nien appeared to catch a stray forearm and stayed down before also completing the game.

Chris Rigg incident with Sunderland away end at Oxford United

After the game Chris Rigg was involved in discussions with the away end at the Kassam Stadium with several Sunderland fans recouting the incident on social media.

Joanne Youngson said: “Looked like Rigg was getting grief, but the best thing was the whole squad came round him and stood together! Fans reacted to this and started singing which seemed to change the atmosphere from quite negative to positive… That togetherness will do them good.”

Dylan Wade added: “Booed (deserved after recent performances). Rigg first to come over and react to us, rest of players got involved then just stared at each other asking is going on, broke out into chants from fans to up there game and what it means to be Sunderland.”

Andrew added: “Seemed like a few people losing heads and having a winge. Riggy trying to say we need to stick together. Didn't seem like anything more than that to me. Just frustrating we've been so poor it's causing fractures amongst support. Need a big performance next week”