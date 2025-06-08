The latest Sunderland-related transfer and contract news from around the web ahead of the summer

Sunderland are preparing to kickstart their Premier League summer with a focus on both retention and recruitment, and one of the club’s brightest prospects is top of the agenda.

According to Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are ready to open talks with teenage midfielder Chris Rigg over a new contract. The 17-year-old, who became a regular fixture in the senior squad last season, is currently on a significant wage for his age group but remains well below the Premier League average. Sunderland are keen to reward his rapid progress and avoid any future uncertainty around his long-term future at the club.

Rigg’s development has been a major success story at the Stadium of Light, and with top-flight football now secured, the club are determined to build around talents like him.

Meanwhile, with Jobe Bellingham edging closer to a big-money move to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland are already planning for life without one of their standout midfielders from last season. Again, per Alan Nixon, Manchester City youngster Charlie Gray has emerged as a leading target to fill the void.

Gray, 19, is highly rated and impressed throughout City's under-21 campaign, but with just a year remaining on his current deal, the door could be open for a summer move. Sunderland are said to be leading the race for the local-born midfielder, who is believed to be seeking first-team opportunities, something the newly promoted Black Cats may be able to offer immediately. Manchester City are reluctant to lose Gray, but may be willing to do business if the deal includes a cash fee and a sizeable sell-on clause.

Sunderland set for Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil contract talks

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract talks with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks, with both players entering the final year of their current deals.

The Black Cats are eager to tie down the influential duo ahead of a busy summer transfer window. Neil, in particular, has attracted long-standing interest from top-flight clubs, with Serie A side AS Roma reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Initial negotiations were put on hold during the latter stages of last season as the club focused on their successful push for promotion. However, Speakman has stressed that while there’s no sense of panic around the talks, securing the futures of both players remains a priority as Sunderland gear up for life back in the Premier League.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level. There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”

