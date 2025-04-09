Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Mepham delivered a wide-ranging interview after Sunderland’s play-off spot was secured against Norwich City

Chris Mepham has warned his Sunderland teammates that the season cannot be allowed to fizzle out.

The Wales international turned in a superb performance as the Black Cats produced a third clean sheet on the spin against Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship to gain a valuable point.

The draw mathematically secured Sunderland’s play-off place. After the game, head coach Régis Le Bris said it was a great achievement for the club but added that it was vital the Black Cats kept generating momentum between now and May.

That sentiment was also echoed by Mepham, who argued that Sunderland could ill afford to let their season fizzle out ahead of the play-offs. The Bournemouth loanee also refused to write off the automatic spots and discussed his side’s defensive prowess during recent games,

Chris Mepham on Sunderland’s clean sheet against Norwich City

“Like I said, it's something I take pride in and to be fair that's as good as a goal for me, getting in a block like that,” Mepham said after the game. “On the positive, three clean sheets in a row, I think it's something we've put a lot of focus on, trying to get back to that defensive resilience and being tight and robust and hard for teams to create chances against.

“I thought tonight I don't really recall a moment where they threatened our goal. Obviously, on the flip side we want to cause teams more problems than what we're probably causing teams at the moment.”

Chris Mepham reacts to Sunderland clinching their play-off spot

“I think for a large part of the season, I think play-offs was always going to be a bare minimum for us. I don't think there's been one moment where we've just accepted or settled for the play-offs. I think we've still tried to, while it's mathematically possible, push the top two. We've still been trying. If it is the play-offs that we need to get promoted that way then so be it. I think the important thing now is just momentum and probably managing players, managing certain aspects of the team just to keep everyone in a good place heading into the play-offs.

“I think it's tough. I think there's been a few times this year where we've made changes to the team and it can take a little bit of time for players to gel, especially when it's their first game in a while. So, I think it's a fine line between giving players an opportunity to rest but also not making too many changes where it kind of affects the momentum of the team.

“That's something the manager, I'm sure, will deal with properly. But I think it's also important to give people opportunities that probably haven't been playing at this stage of the season and give them an opportunity to impress.”

Chris Mepham on Sunderland’s need to gain momentum

“I think we just need to not let the season now just kind of fizzle out into the play-offs. I think we've still got loads to play for. As a team, we've still got a lot of areas we need to improve and we need to be tuning in to them, fine details to put us in the best possible place if it is the play-offs.

“So, yes, I think we're all very competitive people so every game is still going to mean lots to us. As an experienced player in a team, I'll probably make sure I drive and try and keep everyone really honest and motivated.”

Chris Mepham on who Sunderland could potentially play in the play-offs

“I think that will look after itself. I don't think there's a team's fear. I don't personally think there's a team that we'd rather play. I think whoever we do end up playing, if it is the case, I'm sure we'll be more than equipped for it. So, yes, I don't think we need to look at that. I think we just need to make sure.

“Like I said, that we just carry on that momentum because I think that's the most important thing heading into the play-offs. I think if you're in a good space, it can run through the team and it can run through the fans and the atmosphere—you can sense it. So, yes, there's a lot to still do.”

Chris Mepham on Sunderland’s strong defence heading into the play-offs

“We had that big spell at the start of the season where we were giving very few chances away. Then, naturally, over the course of the season, you'll have spells where, for whatever reason—confidence-wise—we're not as confident defending the box.

“Naturally, you'll concede a few more chances, but I think it's been important in the last couple of games against strong opposition to get a couple of clean sheets. Like I said, that's something I do take pride in. The more of them we can get between now and the end of the season, the better for everyone.”

