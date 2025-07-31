Talbi says Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' Premier League vision convinced him to join Sunderland this summer

Chemsdine Talbi says a personal conversation with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus helped convince him to join Sunderland – and believes the club’s clear ambition and trust in youth made the move an obvious choice.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder produced a lively performance in Sunderland’s 2–1 pre-season defeat at Hull City on Tuesday night, registering an assist for Simon Adingra’s goal and showcasing improved sharpness and decision-making in the final third.

Speaking after the game, Talbi opened up about the process behind his summer switch to Wearside and the impact of Sunderland’s chairman in securing the move. “I know about the history of the club. For me, it was a big club with a lot of ambition, as the president said when we had the conversation,” Talbi said. “The president had a good view of the next team for the Premier League. I was excited about the project, so I came here.”

Trust in youth was key

Talbi also pointed to Sunderland’s record of developing and playing young talent as a major factor in his decision – something he says was made clear from his early conversations with Régis Le Bris and the club’s leadership. “I think they give a lot of chances to the young guys, so that’s why I came here. It was a good project, we had a lot of young guys, the coach talked to us, and he said we give a lot of chances to the young guys.”

Talbi joined Sunderland after catching the eye in the Belgian Pro League and has already shown glimpses of the technical quality and spatial awareness that marked him out as a high-potential prospect in Europe. His role in Adingra’s goal at Hull was a reminder of what he can offer between the lines.

“A good step” – adapting to new surroundings

The midfielder also spoke about adapting to a new league and culture, but insists he’s fully committed to the challenge and has been made to feel welcome by both the club and its supporters. “It was a warm welcome here from the fans and also from the players and the coach, so I’m really happy to be here,” he said. “I think it’s a good step. Not a big step, but a good step, I think. Yes, it’s a little bit different, but we need a challenge in life, and I will take the challenge 100%.”

Talbi is expected to play a prominent role in Sunderland’s next pre-season fixture against Real Betis at the Stadium of Light this Saturday. With injuries to senior players in midfield and wide areas, the young playmaker could be handed further chances to impress as Le Bris prepares his squad for the Premier League opener.

