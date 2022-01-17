Jermain Defoe could make a dramatic return to Sunderland

Jermain Defoe is being eyed for a potential return to Sunderland - and not for the first time.

The 39-year-old left Rangers earlier this month but is in no hurry to hang up his boots, with two Championship sides reportedly keen on striking a deal.

But the lure of a romantic return to the Stadium of Light could prove attractive for Defoe, with the Black Cats eying a move for the experienced frontman as they look to maintain their promotion push.

Lee Johnson has been quick to manage expectations and says there are plenty of hurdles to a potential reunion, but crucially the head coach did not rule-out a move.

His attacking options have been depleted and, with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead facing a spell on the sidelines, a move for Defoe could prove a good fit.

But it isn’t the first time Sunderland have considered swooping for their former hero while in League One.

During the summer of 2018, with the Wearsiders preparing for their first season in the third tier following relegation from the Championship, then-chairman Stewart Donald made a ‘cheeky’ approach to AFC Bournemouth over Defoe.

Speaking shortly after the transfer window, he told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I asked in the summer if we could and the answer came we couldn’t.

“We might ask again but it was a pretty strong no. It was a cheeky request though!

“I was wondering if they might contribute to his wages.”