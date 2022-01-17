Jermain Defoe: Ex-Sunderland and Rangers star 'considering' Stadium of Light return - what we know so far

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson didn’t rule out a move for free agent Defoe this window when he was quizzed on Friday, though he admitted many factors would have to fall into place to make the move a reality.

Defoe, meanwhile, has confirmed he wants to play on this season.

Fresh reports in inews claimed the striker was ‘seriously considering’ a return to Sunderland after they had contacted his representatives.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

They also claim he has been contacted by two Championship clubs.

This is what Jermain Defoe has said about his future:

Defoe told the Transfer Show on Sky Sports: "I just love playing football. I just love the game and I love training and being around that environment every day.

"Everything about football I love so to walk away is going to be difficult, but at some point it is inevitable. It’s going to happen.

“But, in terms of how I feel mentally and physically, I feel great. Obviously, I haven’t played much this year, so I still feel like there is legs in me. I can still do something.

“But at the same time, being realistic, come the end of the season it is a conversation I will have with my family and think about what I want to do because I’m 39 now.

"I’ve been blessed to have a great career. I’ve enjoyed it and I remember every goal. It’s been great but I still have that hunger and I believe there is still something there."

How much interest has there been?

Defoe revealed: "To be honest, it’s only been a couple of days since I've left Rangers and I wanted to switch off for a bit and just spend time with my mum, I’ve been at my mum’s for a few days and spent time with the family to try and switch off.

"As you can imagine, the phone has been going mad to be honest.

"I've had a few phone calls from different clubs, quite relaxed really. Do you still fancy playing for six months? We still believe you can do something and help us get over the line or help us improve, not just on the pitch but what you bring to the changing room.

"That’s always nice at this stage of my career when the phone is still ringing. It's something I didn't expect, but it is nice."

This is what Lee Johnson has said about Sunderland's interest:

Johnson said: "All I’d say is we’re fully aware of his situation as everybody is, we’re fully aware of his character and the professional standards he’s adhered to over the course of his career, they are elite and top level.

“As in any scenario there are a million and one things that would have to happen for that to be beneficial to all parties, and that would be key.

"It’s as simple as that.

"It’s an open-market player that would be in consideration for the pros and cons, as any other player would.

“But of course the rapport with the area always comes into account, and that respect for an individual for a great human being who has had a fantastic career.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.