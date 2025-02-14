How could the remainder of the promotion race pan out for Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley?

The battle for promotion into the Premier League now appears to be a four-horse race as Sunderland compete with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley for a place in the top flight.

The Black Cats have exceeded pre-season expectations by challenging at the top end of the Championship during Regis Le Bris’ first season at the Stadium of Light. The former Lorient head coach has built the foundations of the promotion push on home soil after embarking on a 16-game unbeaten run of Wearside and a solid return on the road means his side head into Monday’s visit to Leeds United sat seven points behind the table-topping Whites and five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Following last season’s Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton, Leeds have lived up to their tag as pre-season title favourites and have lost just three of their 32 league games during the campaign to move into pole position for a place in the Premier League. Sheffield United also remain in the hunt as they look to secure an immediate return to English football’s top table and their hopes of claiming promotion were boosted by their January signings of forward duo Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon.

For Burnley, it is their performance at the other end of the pitch that has helped them challenge for promotion after their 2-0 home win against Hull City in midweek meant Scott Parker’s men have now kept 23 clean sheets this season and have not conceded a goal in their last ten consecutive games.

But with a third of the season remaining and the business end of the campaign rapidly approaching, how could the race for a place in the Premier League pan out? We enlist the help of ChatGPT to see how AI predict Sunderland and their three main rivals will perform over the next two and a half months.

How has ChatGPT predicted the Championship promotion race will end?

Leeds United

Current position: Currently leading the table, Leeds has demonstrated strong form with 18 wins and only 3 losses. Their impressive goal difference of +41 highlights their offensive prowess Prediction: Given their current form and position, Leeds are considered strong favorites for automatic promotion.

Sheffield United

Current position: Despite a two-point deduction, Sheffield United remains competitive, matching Burnley's point tally. Their recent form includes a notable victory against Derby on February 1 Prediction: With a solid squad and recent performances, Sheffield United are well-placed to secure a top-two finish.

Burnley

Current position: Holding third place, Burnley boasts a solid defense, conceding just 9 goals in 31 matches. However, their 13 draws indicate challenges in securing wins consistently Prediction: Their defensive solidity and recent form make Burnley strong contenders for promotion, though they may face a challenge from Sheffield United.

Sunderland

Current position: Positioned fourth, Sunderland is within striking distance of the top three. Their match against Hull City on February 22 presents an opportunity to close the gap Prediction: While currently in fourth place, Sunderland's recent performances suggest they could challenge for a playoff spot, though automatic promotion may be a more difficult target.