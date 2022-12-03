'Change the song': Manchester United loanee Amad sends hugely important message to Sunderland fans
Amad has thanked Sunderland fans for their ‘incredible support’ since his arrival but urged them to change the chant being sung with his name, saying 'keep the noise and let's move forward together'.
The Manchester United loanee has been outstanding form of late and has won the adulation of the Black Cats support, but a song sung by some in recent months contains a racial stereotype in its final line.
Amad has released a video ahead of Saturday's game against Millwall to urge fans to be respectful.
In the video Amad says: "Sunderland fans, I've had an amazing time so far and I love your energy.
"Hearing you sing my name is incredible, but we need to be respectful. Let's change the song, keep the noise and move forward together. Ha'way the lads."
Amad has three goals in his last five appearances for the club as he continues to shine under Tony Mowbray.