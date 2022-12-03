Sunderland winger Amad

The Manchester United loanee has been outstanding form of late and has won the adulation of the Black Cats support, but a song sung by some in recent months contains a racial stereotype in its final line.

Amad has released a video ahead of Saturday's game against Millwall to urge fans to be respectful.

In the video Amad says: "Sunderland fans, I've had an amazing time so far and I love your energy.

"Hearing you sing my name is incredible, but we need to be respectful. Let's change the song, keep the noise and move forward together. Ha'way the lads."