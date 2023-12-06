News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Championship's longest-serving managers after Sunderland and Rotherham become latest to sack bosses - gallery

Tony Mowbray had been one of the league's longest standing managers before he was given the sack by Sunderland this week.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

The ever-turning carousel of Championship managers continues this season with Sunderland the latest club to part ways with their boss after sacking Tony Mowbray this week.

The 60-year-old led the Black Cats into the play-offs last season but just two wins in their last nine league games proved enough for the bigwigs at Sunderland to decide change was needed. Mowbray had spent 15 months on Wearside, making him one of the division's longest-serving managers.

With so much managerial change in the Championship so far this term, the Sunderland Echo looks at which bosses have managed to hold their positions for the longest time.

Two days (Caretaker).

1. Alan Sheehan - Swansea City

Two days (Caretaker). Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Two days (Caretaker).

2. Mike Dodds - Sunderland

Two days (Caretaker). Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
22 days (Caretaker)

3. Wayne Carlisle - Rotherham United

22 days (Caretaker) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
29 days.

4. Liam Manning - Bristol City

29 days. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandSunderland Echo