Fans have also been discussing who should take over the Stadium of Light hot seat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black Cats fans have given a mixed reaction to the club’s decision to part company with Tony Mowbray with some supporters labelling the decision a “disgrace” and others saying it “was time to go”.

The club announced their decision to sack Mowbray last night (December 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray. The Club would like to thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.”

While the decision to part company got a mixed reaction from fans shopping in The Bridges, the consensus among the majority was one of “shock” and bewilderment at the decision with the club currently in 9th position and just three points outside the playoffs.

SAFC fans have been reacting to Tony Mowbray's departure.

Ron Wills, 63, from High Barnes, used to be season ticket holder until 2019 and still follows the club.

He said: “I personally think it’s a bad decision as at this point last season we actually had less points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he has been let down by recruitment, with the biggest failing not signing a recognised striker.”

Ron Wills, 63.

It’s a sentiment shared by Robert West, 83, from Town End Farm who started going to games at Roker Park in the fifties and was a season ticket holder.

Robert, who lists Len Shackleton and Trevor Ford as his favourite players, said: “I don’t go now but I still follow the team on the TV and radio.

Robert West, 83.

“I think it’s a disgraceful decision as I don’t think the board have helped by backing him with bringing in some more experienced players, particularly a centre forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They knew Stewart was injured and hadn’t signed a contract and should have had a good replacement lined up before they sold him.

“I think the next manager needs to be someone who knows the Championship.”

Lee Richardson, 50, from High Barnes, was also disappointed with the decision.

He said: “I thought Mowbray was doing okay and so I was shocked when I heard the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they must have someone lined up as it seems a quick decision. I’d like Graham Potter, but I think they will be a foreign manager.”

Ian Ferguson,76, also questioned the support Mowbray was give by the board in addressing the lack of experience the manager had identified in certain areas of the pitch, particularly upfront, but accepted the decision after a run of poor results.

Ian Ferguson, 76.

Ian, who used to have a season ticket at the Stadium of Light, said: “I think responsibility and holding people to account goes above Mowbray, to the sporting director and owner, Kyrl Louis-Dreyfus.

“We have so many young players in the team and I think we get bullied in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of the centre forwards brought in by recruitment are scoring goals and some of the players are not up to standard.

“Mowbray has also criticised the recruitment in the press which may have contributed to the decision.

“However, football is about results and recently they have not been good enough and so I’m not surprised.

“I think the club will go for an up and coming manager from the lower leagues.

“Any new managerial appointment is a gamble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Stuart Todner, 64, feels Mowbray’s departure is the right decision.

Stuart Todner, 64.

He said: “I think it had to happen. There has been a definite deterioration since last season and the last eight or so games have been pathetic.

“It’s the right decision as results need to change.

“I think we will probably go for a foreign coach.

It’s a sentiment shared by James Robson, 77, from Red House, who said: “I think it’s the right decision. Mowbray has messed about too much with the team - he should have kept a more settled side.

“I think they must have someone lined up and I expect them to be a foreign manager.”

James Robson, 77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining last night's decision, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

“After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.