The Championship can be an ideal shop window for Premier League clubs looking to find the next big thing ready for the challenge of the top flight.

The summer transfer window is now open and Sunderland will join the rest of the country's clubs in snooping around for some great deals and fending off interest for their own stars.

The Championship is a popular market for not only clubs in that league but Premier League sides looking to find the next big star ready to take on the top flight.

Already this summer Brighton have splurged £30 million on Watford forward Joao Pedro and many millions more are set to exchange hands over the next few months until the window closes.

The Sunderland Echo looks at the Championship's most valuable players from last term according to Transfermarkt . These figures include all players that were playing in the second tier last season and feature stars from sides recently promoted to the Premier League.

1 . Anass Zaroury, Burnley Market value: £10.3 million Photo: Matt McNulty

2 . Josh Sargent, Norwich City Market value: £10.3 million Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

3 . Jack Clarke, Sunderland Market value: £10.3 million Photo: Getty Images

4 . Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough Market value: £10.3 million Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images