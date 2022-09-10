Championship transfer news: West Brom explore free agent market plus Middlesbrough signing reacts
Championship fixtures have been postponed this weekend due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II – with clubs expected to return to action next week.
Sunderland are scheduled to face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday, before a trip to Watford three days later.
Here’s some of the latest news from around the second tier:
West Brom considering free agents options
The transfer window may have closed, yet clubs are still able to sign players who are free agents.
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said the Black Cats will assess free agent options following Ross Stewart's injury setback, while Championship rivals West Brom look set to take advantage of the market.
The Baggies are said to be in talks with former Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic, 29, who left the SPL champions at the end of last season.
Former Burnley left-back Eric Pieters has also been training with West Brom after leaving Turf Moor, with the 34-year-old trying to earn a contract at the Hawthorns.
Ex-Cardiff man training with Birmingham
Another free agent who is looking to earn a new contract is former Aston Villa and Cardiff midfielder Leandro Bacuna.
The 31-year-old left the Cardiff City Stadium at the end of last season and is now training with Championship side Birmingham, where his brother Juninho is under contract.
“He has been training,” said Blues boss John Eustace when asked about Bacuna. “He is staying with his brother at the moment so he is unattached.
"He asked if he could come in and train – no problems.”
New Middlesbrough signing ready to go
Finally, new Middlesbrough signing Massimo Luongo says he’s 'fitter than ever' after joining the club on a free transfer.
The Australian international, 29, was in the crowd to watch Monday’s match against Sunderland at the Riverside, before completing a move to Teesside three days later.
“I feel 100%. I’m coming up to 30 soon and I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been,” he said. “If anything, I probably just need to get my match fitness up and stuff like that
“Monday was a great first game to experience. I was very impressed. The atmosphere was amazing and now I hope to hit the ground running. When called upon I will give my all, and that’s all I have ever done.”