Although league action has taken a back seat over the last few weeks, Sunderland were in friendly action against Al-Shabab on Friday as they played their part in an ‘ultra competitive’ 1-0 win. A first-half strike from Amad was enough to secure the Black Cats the win, before the game boiled over as the final whistle approached.

Players on both sides clashed with Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin at the centre of matters before the game eventually continued with Sunderland able to hold onto their slender lead. Here is all the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Kenny McLean ends Rangers transfer hopes

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has ended all speculation of a move to Rangers after signing a new contract with the Canaries, keeping him at Carrow Road until 2025. The Scotland international, who has played 28 for his country, had been linked with a move to Ibrox in January.

However, his new deal at Norwich means Rangers, who remain managerless following Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s departure as manager, means the Gers will have to look elsewhere to bolster their ranks in January. With QPR boss Michael Beale linked with the vacancy at Ibrox, speculation surrounding a move for Lyndon Dykes has grown with the in-form R’s man a hot property in the market.

Paul Ince on potential Reading departures

Reading’s good start to the season has, naturally, led to speculation that some of their in-form players could leave the club when the January transfer window opens. Ince was asked about this possibility, telling Berkshire Live that he is ‘hopeful’ of keeping his squad together.

Ince said: “You never know. You always worry about your good players. Hopefully not. Hopefully we can keep this squad together. As I’ve said before there is a fantastic spirit [within the squad].

“As always there are going to be conversations. About Lucas [Joao], Tom [Ince] is playing ever so well at the moment. But looking at the players they all want to be here. They love being here. They all get on.