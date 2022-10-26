The Championship pair face off at Kenilworth Road this weekend as Sunderland look to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Burnley last Saturday. Tony Mowbray’s men were two up at half-time before conceding four after the break.

Luton Today report that the defender was put through his paces during a recent session at Kenilworth Road, with Sunderland also holding their own open training. Hector is a free agent after he was released by Fulham last season following the London club’s promotion back to the Premier League.

Michael Hector (furthest left), Joshua Onomah, Kenny Tete, Ivan Cavaleiro and Neeskens Kebano of Fulham celebrate winning the Championship.

The Jamaica international also has a second promotion from the Championship with The Cottagers in 2020. Incredibly, Hector has 18 clubs on his CV already after a glut of loan spells earlier in his career.

The London-born player has turned out temporarily for Bracknell Town, Didcot Town, Havant & Waterlooville, Oxford City, Horsham, Dundalk, Barnet, Shrewsbury Town, Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town, Aberdeen, Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.