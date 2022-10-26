Championship transfer news: Luton Town linked with ex-Chelsea, Fulham and Reading man ahead of Sunderland clash
Luton Town have been linked with a defender ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Saturday.
The Championship pair face off at Kenilworth Road this weekend as Sunderland look to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Burnley last Saturday. Tony Mowbray’s men were two up at half-time before conceding four after the break.
Luton boss Nathan Jones recently explained his squad was decimated by a sickness bug as they were beaten 4-0 at Watford. However, The Hatters have been linked with an experienced centre-back. Michael Hector is the name doing the rounds, with the 30-year-old former Reading, Chelsea and Fulham defender currently without a club.
Luton Today report that the defender was put through his paces during a recent session at Kenilworth Road, with Sunderland also holding their own open training. Hector is a free agent after he was released by Fulham last season following the London club’s promotion back to the Premier League.
The Jamaica international also has a second promotion from the Championship with The Cottagers in 2020. Incredibly, Hector has 18 clubs on his CV already after a glut of loan spells earlier in his career.
The London-born player has turned out temporarily for Bracknell Town, Didcot Town, Havant & Waterlooville, Oxford City, Horsham, Dundalk, Barnet, Shrewsbury Town, Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town, Aberdeen, Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.
Hector’s free agent status means he can sign for Luton Town at any time and could, in theory, be registered for Saturday’s game if he was to put pen to paper at Luton Town in the coming hours.