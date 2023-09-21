Sunderland secured an impressive win in their latest outing in the Championship

Sunderland won 3-1 away at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night. Winger Jack Clarke scored twice at Ewood Park to help his side pick up all three points in Lancashire, whilst midfielder Dan Neil scored their other goal.

The Black Cats are in confident mood under Tony Mowbray at the moment. They are 4th in the table after accumulating 13 points from their first seven outings and are unbeaten in their last five games.

Next up for Sunderland is a home clash against Cardiff City. Here is a look at the Championship Team of the Week courtesy of match ratings via WhoScored...

