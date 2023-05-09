News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
24 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Championship team of the season including Sunderland, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town stars - gallery

Sunderland have made the Championship play-offs after sneaking into the top six on the final day of the season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Sunderland won 3-0 away at Preston North End on Monday afternoon and have climbed into the play-offs with results elsewhere going their way. The Black Cats will now take on Luton Town over two legs with a place in the final at Wembley at stake.

The North East club were only promoted to the second tier last season from League One and have adapted very well to the step up a division courtesy of some smart additions, mainly Manchester United loan man Amad Diallo.

Here is a look to see if any Sunderland players feature in the WhoScored team of the season...

Average rating: 7.00

1. Viktor Johansson, Rotherham

Average rating: 7.00

Photo Sales
Average rating: 6.7

2. Maxime Colin, Birmingham

Average rating: 6.7

Photo Sales
Average rating: 7.1

3. Tom Lockyer, Luton

Average rating: 7.1 Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Average rating: 7.1

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sheffield United

Average rating: 7.1

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland