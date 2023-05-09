Sunderland have made the Championship play-offs after sneaking into the top six on the final day of the season

Sunderland won 3-0 away at Preston North End on Monday afternoon and have climbed into the play-offs with results elsewhere going their way. The Black Cats will now take on Luton Town over two legs with a place in the final at Wembley at stake.

The North East club were only promoted to the second tier last season from League One and have adapted very well to the step up a division courtesy of some smart additions, mainly Manchester United loan man Amad Diallo.

Here is a look to see if any Sunderland players feature in the WhoScored team of the season...

Viktor Johansson, Rotherham Average rating: 7.00

Maxime Colin, Birmingham Average rating: 6.7

Tom Lockyer, Luton Average rating: 7.1

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sheffield United Average rating: 7.1

