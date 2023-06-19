Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with promotion-wining manager Darren Moore in a shock move.

Moore guided the Owls to promotion via the play-offs from League One to the Championship at the end of last season at Wembley.

The Owls overturned a four-goal deficit in the semi-finals against Peterborough United before defeating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the final

Wednesday says the process to appoint a new manager is now underway and that the club will make no further comment at this time and that Moore's backroom staff have also left Hillsborough.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.

“Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Moore added “I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a journey in every sense.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, that I have had the joy of working with over my time here. For the many hours spent on the training ground and in the classroom, I thank you all. The staff who have worked so hard day in, day out, I thank you for your commitment and help throughout my campaign.

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also, the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.

“Onwards and upwards to you all at SWFC and please stay together as one. WAWAW.”