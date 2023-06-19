Sunderland have been linked with another name in the summer transfer window after the signings of Nectar Triantis, Jobe Bellingham and Hemir.

Fresh reports have stated that Sunderland are interested in signing Rennes player Matthis Abline but are said to be facing competition to land the striker.

Albine, 20, has spent his career exclusively in France so far. after coming through the academy at top division side Rennes. The attacker played 25 times for the club since making his debut in 2021 and has enjoyed loan stints at Le Havre and Auxerre in recent seasons.

French media outlet Le Parisien has claimed that the Albine, who has played severla times for France's youth teams, including four times for their under-21 team could be on the move this summer with Sunderland interested.

Reports in France also claim that Reims are also keen alongside interest from Sunderland, Lorient and Strasbourg in Abline, who is rated at around £6.8million.

In terms of incomings, Sunderland have been linked with three other names.. The first is Bright Osayi-Samuel from Turkish giants Fenerbache.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international is also reportedly the subject of interest from elsewhere with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa said to have already made offers for the winger. Leeds United are also said to have big around the £8million mark, according to Fanatik.

Southampton's former Stoke City loanee Will Smallbone's name has also been mentioned in conjunction with Sunderland once more with the Black Cats rumoured to be keen on the midfielder under Alex Neil last summer.