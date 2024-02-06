Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North end are 'in talks' with Swiss side Basel over the permanent transfer of attacker Liam Millar, according to reports.

Millar came through the ranks at Liverpool and enjoyed loan spells at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic before joining Basel on a permanent deal in 2021. Millar then joined North End on loan during the summer window and played 24 times, scoring three times and chipping in with five assists.

The winger's good form had reportedly attracted the interest of Sunderland with Sun journalist Alan Nixon claiming that the Black Cats were interested in the attacker as Jack Clarke's long-term replacement.

Nixon also stated that 'Sunderland are more likely to leave it until the end of the season unless a big offer comes for Clarke.' Sunderland are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £18million for Clarke with Brentford credited with an interest in the former Leeds United man, two stayed put on Wearside during the window despite two bids from Serie A club Lazio.

However, fresh reports from our sister title, the Lancashire Evening Post, suggest that loan club Preston North and are in pole position to land Millar with negotiations already underway with Basel.

Their report states: "Millar is under contract at Basel until 2025, but the expectation is that he will leave the Swiss club this summer. The wide man wanted to come back to England this season - having joined Fulham's academy at the age of 13 before his move to Liverpool in 2016. After five years at the Reds, Millar secured a move to Basel in 2021 for a reported £1.3million. He is believed to have settled well, back in the north west."

They also state that Preston North End were not able to negotiate a loan deal with an option, or obligation, to-buy. That means that any superior competition could harm their summer plans to land Millar.