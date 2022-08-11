Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond.

Toffees chief on Broadhead

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell has revealed the reasons for Nathan Broadhead’s move to Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland youngster Cieran Dunne is reportedly set for a move to Scotland (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Broadhead was linked with a return to the Stadium of Light this summer, but has instead moved on-loan to their Championship rivals after extending his contract at Goodison Park:

Thelwell said: "We're pleased Nathan has signed this new deal and we're excited to see him continue his development with Wigan this season. We've seen Nathan score goals consistently throughout his time in the Academy, and, most recently, at Sunderland in League One.

"This season is another step in his development and the chance to play regular Championship football will no doubt improve his skillset even further."

The Black Cats could come face-to-face with Broadhead in October when the two sides clash on Wearside.

Youngster set for Scotland

Former Sunderland defender Cieran Dunne is reportedly set for a move to Scotland following his release by the Black Cats earlier this summer.

After moving to Wearside in 2019 from Falkirk, Dunne made just two appearances for the senior side during his three-year spell at the club with both coming in the EFL Trophy.

His first was a six-minute cameo against Fleetwood in November 2020 before 73 minutes against Oldham Athletic in January 2021 - Sunderland lost those games 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

The left-back was let go by Sunderland this summer and, according to Alan Nixon, is set for a return north of the border to join Scottish Championship side Cove Rangers.

It isn’t a division that will be unfamiliar with Dunne having made six appearances for Falkirk.

Reading trial for ex-Magpies midfielder

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is currently on-trial at Championship side Reading.

El-Mhanni joined the Magpies in 2016 after impressing whilst on-trial at the club and made two appearances for Rafa Benitez’s first-team during his time on Tyneside.

Reading are currently under a transfer embargo and so are limited to signing players on loan and on free transfers.