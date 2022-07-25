Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back joined Sunderland in 2019 but was released from his contract at the Wearside club this summer after his contract expired.

Dunne made his Sunderland debut in a Papa John’s Trophy tie against Fleetwood Town in 2020, replacing Ollie Younger just before half-time. However, his appearance was cut short after suffering a dislocated shoulder which saw him replaced in the 51st minute by Vinnie Steels.

Dunne, who originally came up through the youth ranks at Scottish club Falkirk, had recently been with Doncaster Rovers on trial, however, the League Two outfit didn’t offer the player a deal.

Coventry City Manager Mark Robbins during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Coventry City at Carrow Road.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland man could feature against Black Cats next Sunday

In other news, Mark Robins hopes to have a close to a fully fit squad as Coventry City prepare to face Sunderland next Sunday in the first round of fixtures on the new Championship season.

The Sky Blues will be without midfielder and captain Liam Kelly for the clash against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light after the midfielder tore a hamstring against Oxford United last week.

However, Kasey Palmer and ex-Sunderland and Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn sat out Saturday’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth during City’s final game of their pre-season schedule.

Robins said: “Kasey has a little bit of an issue with his thigh that he picked up on Tuesday.

“Waggy should be OK to train on Monday. He picked up a calf knock and we didn’t know if it was a tear or a kick, but it’s presenting more like a kick because it’s getting better and he feels OK. It was precautionary (to leave him out) because he didn’t train yesterday which meant he didn’t travel, but he was in on Saturday morning and will be in again on Monday to train.