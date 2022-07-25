The left-back joined Sunderland in 2019 but was released from his contract at the Wearside club this summer after his contract expired.
Dunne made his Sunderland debut in a Papa John’s Trophy tie against Fleetwood Town in 2020, replacing Ollie Younger just before half-time. However, his appearance was cut short after suffering a dislocated shoulder which saw him replaced in the 51st minute by Vinnie Steels.
Dunne, who originally came up through the youth ranks at Scottish club Falkirk, had recently been with Doncaster Rovers on trial, however, the League Two outfit didn’t offer the player a deal.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Everton player linked as £16m-rated defender becomes available
-
2
How ex-Sunderland captain helped persuade Black Cats target to join Championship rivals Stoke City
-
3
The very blunt transfer update Alex Neil gave as he reflects on Sunderland's progress
-
4
Sunderland AFC news: Nathan Broadhead transfer latest as Cats face competition for Everton striker
-
5
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Accrington Stanley defeat
Ex-Sunderland man could feature against Black Cats next Sunday
In other news, Mark Robins hopes to have a close to a fully fit squad as Coventry City prepare to face Sunderland next Sunday in the first round of fixtures on the new Championship season.
The Sky Blues will be without midfielder and captain Liam Kelly for the clash against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light after the midfielder tore a hamstring against Oxford United last week.
However, Kasey Palmer and ex-Sunderland and Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn sat out Saturday’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth during City’s final game of their pre-season schedule.
Robins said: “Kasey has a little bit of an issue with his thigh that he picked up on Tuesday.
“Waggy should be OK to train on Monday. He picked up a calf knock and we didn’t know if it was a tear or a kick, but it’s presenting more like a kick because it’s getting better and he feels OK. It was precautionary (to leave him out) because he didn’t train yesterday which meant he didn’t travel, but he was in on Saturday morning and will be in again on Monday to train.
“Likewise with Kasey. We will just look and see how he is but he won’t be too long. It will be days rather than weeks, so we’ll see how he is early in the week as we build into the game on Sunday.”