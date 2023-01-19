Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Russell Martin issues transfer response

Swansea City have rejected a bid from Rangers for Morgan Whittaker (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed the Swans rejected an offer from Rangers for striker Morgan Whiitaker. Martin said: "We have rejected an offer from them, that's it."

Martin also issued an update on the status of Michael Obafemi with the striker heavily-linked with a move to Burnley. "No-one is selling anyone on the cheap - they are good players. We will just have to wait and see. It's not my remit - I don't value the players, I don't negotiate with the other clubs.

"We have rejected bids for Michael and Morgan. That's where that remains really.”

Derby County ‘enter talks’ for Stoke City defender

According to Football Insider, Derby County are eyeing a move for Stoke City defender Aden Flint after missing out on him in summer. Flint opted to join the Potters on a free transfer from Cardiff City in the summer but has seen his game time limited at the Bet365 Stadium this season.

The 33-year-old has featured just nine times in total for the Championship strugglers and has not been included in their previous five matchday squads. Derby are said to be interested in signing the former Bristol City man on-loan this month, but they may face stiff competition from one of their promotion rivals for his signature.

That’s because Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest in Flint. Flint was on-loan at Hillsborough during the 2020/21 season.

Burnley open contract talks with key player

Table-toppers Burnley have reportedly opened talks to extend Josh Brownhill’s stay at Turf Moor. Despite a major overhaul of the squad in the summer and reported interest from Leeds United and West Ham, Brownhill has remained one of the Clarets’ key players and looks like being rewarded for his outstanding form this season.