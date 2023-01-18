Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light this weekend – with both sides competing for a top-six place in the Championship.
Boro have won eight of their 11 league games since they appointed Michael Carrick as their new head coach back in October, a run which has seen them climb to fourth in the table.
Despite a 3-1 defeat against Swansea last time out, Sunderland also recorded some strong results over the festive period and are just three points off the play-off places.
Ahead of the match we’ve put together a combined Sunderland and Middlesbrough XI based on players’ performances this season and stats provided from Whoscored.com.
1. Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) - Whoscored rating: 6.68
The Sunderland stopper edges out Boro keeper Zack Steffen (6.61 Whoscored rating) based on this season’s performances. Patterson has a higher clean sheet percentage of 25.9% compared to 21.7% for the Boro man.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.57
While Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has impressed in recent weeks, Smith has started every league game for Boro since Carrick took charge in October - while being selected ahead of Anfernee Dijksteel.
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. CB: Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.86
Following a challenging start to the season, the 25-year-old has also started every league game under Carrick and looked back to his best in recent weeks, racking up his 200th Boro appearance in the 1-0 win over Millwall last time out.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. CB: Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.85
Boro were without the centre-back during the win over Millwall due to a foot issue. It’s hoped the injury isn’t too serious, yet, while he hasn’t been ruled out of the fixture, Lenihan remains a doubt.
Photo: George Wood