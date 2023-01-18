News you can trust since 1873
Amad playing for Sunderland against Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Middlesbrough combined XI based on season’s player rating stats: Photo gallery

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light this weekend – with both sides competing for a top-six place in the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

Boro have won eight of their 11 league games since they appointed Michael Carrick as their new head coach back in October, a run which has seen them climb to fourth in the table.

Despite a 3-1 defeat against Swansea last time out, Sunderland also recorded some strong results over the festive period and are just three points off the play-off places.

Ahead of the match we’ve put together a combined Sunderland and Middlesbrough XI based on players’ performances this season and stats provided from Whoscored.com.

Here’s who made the cut:

1. Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) - Whoscored rating: 6.68

The Sunderland stopper edges out Boro keeper Zack Steffen (6.61 Whoscored rating) based on this season’s performances. Patterson has a higher clean sheet percentage of 25.9% compared to 21.7% for the Boro man.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. RB: Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.57

While Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has impressed in recent weeks, Smith has started every league game for Boro since Carrick took charge in October - while being selected ahead of Anfernee Dijksteel.

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. CB: Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.86

Following a challenging start to the season, the 25-year-old has also started every league game under Carrick and looked back to his best in recent weeks, racking up his 200th Boro appearance in the 1-0 win over Millwall last time out.

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. CB: Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) - Whoscored rating: 6.85

Boro were without the centre-back during the win over Millwall due to a foot issue. It’s hoped the injury isn’t too serious, yet, while he hasn’t been ruled out of the fixture, Lenihan remains a doubt.

Photo: George Wood

