Championship news: Sunderland's rivals nearing managerial appointment with ex-Cardiff City man set to arrive
Millwall are nearing the appointment of a new manager - with a familiar face set to take charge at The Den.
Previous coach Joe Edwards has been sacked as Millwall manager after just 19 games in charge, just seven more than Michael Beale at Sunderland before his dismissal.
The Championship club, however, are reportedly set to return to former Cardiff City boss Neil Harris, who previously took charge of Millwall on a full-time basis between 2015 and 2019 after enjoying two stints with the London club as a player.
Reports have also stated that David Livermore will also return to the club as Harris' assistant with the pair set to be handed contracts beyond the end of the current season with London News Online claiming that an 18-month contract is on the table.
Millwall need to agree to a compensation package with Cambridge United, the team Harris currently manages after he took charge of their 3-2 defeat to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.