Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millwall are nearing the appointment of a new manager - with a familiar face set to take charge at The Den.

Previous coach Joe Edwards has been sacked as Millwall manager after just 19 games in charge, just seven more than Michael Beale at Sunderland before his dismissal.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship club, however, are reportedly set to return to former Cardiff City boss Neil Harris, who previously took charge of Millwall on a full-time basis between 2015 and 2019 after enjoying two stints with the London club as a player.

Reports have also stated that David Livermore will also return to the club as Harris' assistant with the pair set to be handed contracts beyond the end of the current season with London News Online claiming that an 18-month contract is on the table.