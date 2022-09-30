North End will also be backed by around 2,500 fans for their trip to Wearside, with Lowe looking forward to the Championship clash.

“They changed manager, which probably wasn’t ideal for them,” Lowe told iFollow PNE when discussing the Sunderland fixture. “But then they’ve brought a solid manager and good bloke in Tony Mowbray who's just adapted so well.

“They’ve won a few games and drawn a couple. They’ll be happy with their start coming up from League One, but we’ve got to worry about what we do and make sure we’re on it from minute one, and put in a performance that hopefully gets us a result.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“But saying that, it’s a place where everyone wants to go. Sunderland fans are immense, aren’t they?

“They get behind the team but they can also go against their team if they’re not doing as well, which is football at times, but we’re going to go there, enjoy ourselves and express ourselves.”

Former midfielder still training with Blackpool

Elsewhere in the Championship, former Sunderland and Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt has signed an initial one-year contract at Blackpool.

The 33-year-old worked with Tangerines boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln and had been on trial at Bloomfield Road.

Appleton told Blackpool’s website: “I’m delighted to bring Liam in. We know the quality and the experience he’s got – at Premier League and Championship level – and he’s a fantastic character who will also bring a lot of things off the pitch as well. His addition will be a real plus.”

Reported target announces retirement

Finally, former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from football, after several Championship clubs were credited with interest.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom were all loosely linked with the 32-year-old following his departure from Goodison Park.

