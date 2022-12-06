Here, we take a look at all the latest news from around the Championship:

Tony Mowbray’s West Brom admission

Ahead of his side’s clash with the Baggies, Tony Mowbray has revealed he still ‘looks out’ for West Brom’s results after enjoying a successful three-year reign in The Hawthorns dugout. Mowbray, who is still looked fondly upon by Baggies fans, said: "It's a wonderful place, it's a wonderful football environment.

"Apart from when they play Sunderland, I always look for West Brom's results. I look for Middlesbrough, I look for certain teams and their results. West Brom are one of them and I hope to see that they are doing well."

Hull City boss reveals interest in Crystal Palace youngster

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has revealed he would be interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei if the opportunity arises in January. Ebiowei worked under Rosenior at Derby County before his switch to Selhurst Park this summer and the Tigers boss is hopeful of a reunion when the transfer window reopens.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray (Picture by FRANK REID)

Rosenior told Hull Live: “Malcolm’s a very good player. He's a player that I've worked with, he's an exciting player but we have to see what the conditions are in terms of what Crystal Palace want to do with him.

“He's someone that I would be interested in working with again whether it's in the short or long term but we haven't come to make that decision yet.”

“Every profile depends on what position, it's not age, it's the quality of player that I'm looking for and the most important thing for me is character. I want good characters to come into the building.”

Michael O’Neill set for Northern Ireland reunion

Former Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is set to become manager of Northern Ireland for a second time and is expected to sign a long-term contract. O’Neill was manager of Northern Ireland for 8 years between 2011 and 2020 before taking the reins at Championship side Stoke City.

