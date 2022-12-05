Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and West Brom:

When is Sunderland vs West Brom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship clash between Sunderland and West Brom will take place on Monday, December 12. Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is at 8:00pm.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Is Sunderland vs West Brom on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with West Brom will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans who don’t have access to Sky Go can stream the game on their mobile devices and tablet. If you don’t subscribe to Sky Go, you can purchase a day pass for Now TV for a one-off payment.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs West Brom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Sunderland vs West Brom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray expects Ross Stewart to be available when Sunderland face West Brom next Monday – and says that Dan Ballard isn’t far behind.

Mowbray opted not to include Stewart, who returned to full training on Thursday, in the match day squad as the Black Cats secured a 3-0 win over Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot made his return in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to make a competitive return against Carlos Corberan’s much-improved side.

"At the end of the day what matters is my relationship with Ross and with the medical department, where trust is really important,” Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The medical department thought it was dangerous to pick him. If he started or came off the bench and had to come off again, your questions would be about whether it was worth the risk we'd taken. I think he needs to have trained for a week - we've got a bounce game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday and we might give him some minutes in that.

"He was chomping at the bit and he think he's ready, so we hopefully by next Monday he will be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't think Dan Ballard is too far behind either - someone just said in the dressing room there's two of our very best players, we can only get better. Let's hope that proves to be the case."

What are the latest betting odds for Sunderland vs West Brom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 19/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw: 21/10

West Brom win: 13/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs West Brom?

Advertisement Hide Ad