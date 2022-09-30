Championship news: Rotherham and Cardiff manager latest as Huddersfield boss discusses time in Germany
Sunderland and their Championship rivals will return to action this weekend – and there has been plenty happening off the pitch during the international break.
Here are some of the latest news stories from around the second tier ahead of this weekend’s fixtures:
Manager latest at Rotherham
Rotherham are one of multiple Championship clubs who have been looking for a new manager in recent weeks, following Paul Warne’s decision to join Derby County.
Leading candidate Mark Bonner has made it clear he intends to stay at League One side Cambridge, while Millers chairman Tony Stewart recently said the club’s search is down to a six-names shortlist.
Stewart told our sister title The Yorkshire Post: "It has got to fit right. We are desperate to get the right person, but not desperate to get anybody. We are cool about it and have done the research. We have had 60 applicants and some big names.
"We are leaning towards someone who has not been around the block, who is intelligent, but obviously with experience in football. We have not got a time-limit on it.”
Exeter City boss Matty Taylor is said to be among the contenders for the role and remains the bookmakers’ favourite.
Hudson takes interim charge at Cardiff
There has also been a managerial change at Cardiff after the Bluebirds sacked manager Steve Morrison during the international break.
Former Cardiff defender Mark Hudson is set to take interim charge of the side ahead of Saturday’s home match against Burnley, but says he doesn’t know how long he’ll oversee the role.
Asked about his conversations with Cardiff owner Vincent Tan, Hudson said: "We haven’t spoken about the time scale.
"It’s about focusing on the games coming up. It's so important. We know how well Burnley are doing, we need to be right at it come Saturday."
Hudson is the bookmakers favourite to get the job perinantely with odds of 10/11, while former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba (3/1) and recently-sacked Watford boss Rob Edwards (5/1) are names that have also been mentioned.
New Huddersfield's boss discusses time in Germany
One club who have made a new appointment this month is Huddersfield, who have named Mark Fotheringham as their new head coach.
While this is his first head coaching role, Fotheringham has been working in Germany as Felix Magath’s assistant at Hertha Berlin.
After taking the Huddersfield job, Fotheringham said: "I’m here to win games and they (players) are going to realise that. This is what has given me the chance to work at the biggest clubs in Germany.
"Hertha Berlin’s a club that gets 68,000 fans every week in the stadium. I was so proud and privileged to work with a sporting director like Fredi Bobic there, who for me is the best sporting director in world football.
"There’s no question about that and I talked to Fredi a lot about this chance I’ve taken now and he’s so positive saying ‘Mark, put your effort into it, your personality into it and your stamp upon the group and I’m sure you’ll be successful.”