Championship news: Rob Edwards shares 'positive' injury update ahead of Sunderland vs Luton Town
Luton boss Rob Edwards was upbeat regarding Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu after the midfielder picked up an injury against Sheffield United.
The 28-year-old limped off during Luton’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday with what looked like a potentially season-ending knee injury. The player was then was seen in a knee brace and on crutches at the full-time whistle as per our sister title Luton Today.
Sunderland play Luton Town on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after losing to Sheffield United last Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, Luton boss Edwards revealed the club had received some good news regarding Mpanzu.
With the scan results now back, Edwards said: “We’ve had some good news on Pell, some really positive really news where we think it’s going to be weeks rather than months, so really positive news on that.
“He’s been magnificent, to have players fit and available at this stage of the season, that’s what you want.”