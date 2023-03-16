News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Championship news: Rob Edwards shares 'positive' injury update ahead of Sunderland vs Luton Town

Luton boss Rob Edwards was upbeat regarding Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu after the midfielder picked up an injury against Sheffield United.

By James Copley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT- 1 min read

The 28-year-old limped off during Luton’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday with what looked like a potentially season-ending knee injury. The player was then was seen in a knee brace and on crutches at the full-time whistle as per our sister title Luton Today.

Sunderland play Luton Town on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after losing to Sheffield United last Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, Luton boss Edwards revealed the club had received some good news regarding Mpanzu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the scan results now back, Edwards said: “We’ve had some good news on Pell, some really positive really news where we think it’s going to be weeks rather than months, so really positive news on that.

LUTON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on July 31, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on July 31, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
LUTON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on July 31, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“He’s been magnificent, to have players fit and available at this stage of the season, that’s what you want.”

LutonSheffield UnitedSunderlandStadium of Light