Sunderland play Luton Town on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after losing to Sheffield United last Wednesday. Ahead of the clash, Luton boss Edwards revealed the club had received some good news regarding Mpanzu.

With the scan results now back, Edwards said: “We’ve had some good news on Pell, some really positive really news where we think it’s going to be weeks rather than months, so really positive news on that.

LUTON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on July 31, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)