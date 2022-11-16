Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light:

Paul Ince on Sunderland fans

Paul Ince has praised Sunderland fans in a rallying call issued to Reading supporters (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ince has issued a rallying call to Reading supporters, revealing he wants to see their away following grow over the next few seasons - and believes Royals fans should take note of the efforts of Sunderland supporters on the road. Highlighting the support of Black Cats fans away at Birmingham City last Friday night, Ince wants this to be something Reading fans can replicate in the future.

Following his side’s 2-1 win over Hull City, Ince said: "They [the Reading fans] were brilliant at Hull. It's so important because we've had so many away games and I'm just pleased we managed to send them back with a victory.

"But it would be nice if we could get some more support. I watched Birmingham versus Sunderland on Friday night and Sunderland had 2,000 fans. That's something we need to build as a club - all of us - to try and get that type of attendance in two or three years' time.

"But to have our fans there, sometimes it's quite nice seeing them in the corner [of the stadium] singing and shouting and seeing them come down at the end is great. My job is to make these fans happy - you can't do it all the time but work will be a lot happier for them than if we were beaten at Hull."

Sunderland sell out Hull City clash

Sunderland have announced they have sold-out their allocation for their clash away at Hull City on Saturday, December 17. Over 2000 Black Cats fans will be in attendance for Sunderland’s first away trip following the break for the Qatar World Cup.