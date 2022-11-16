Sunderland sell out ANOTHER Championship game as 2,000 fans set for Hull City clash
Tony Mowbray’s side will be backed by a sell out away end at the MKM Stadium.
Sunderland have announced they have sold out their allocation for their clash away at Hull City on Saturday, December 17. Over 2000 Black Cats fans will be in attendance for Sunderland’s first away trip following the break for the Qatar World Cup.
The Tigers are hoping for a ‘bumper crowd’ for the game against Sunderland and with the full allocation sold-out by the visitors, the MKM Stadium could be set to see one of their biggest attendances of the season. Over 20,000 watched Sheffield United’s visit in early September with a similar attendance forecast for the game with Mowbray’s side.
Speaking about the need to keep ticket prices affordable, Hull’s chief commercial officer Joe Clutterbrook said: "We’ve worked really hard to make watching Hull City as affordable as possible. Christmas is always an expensive time so it made sense for us to put this offer together.”