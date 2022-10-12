Championship news: Nathan Broadhead's 15-word message to fans ahead of Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic
Nathan Broadhead was the match-winner for Wigan Athletic last night against Blackburn Rovers.
The former Sunderland loanee – who had the chance to return to Wearside this summer before choosing Wigan – started and scored the only goal of the game as the Latics defeated Blackburn Rovers at the DW Stadium.
The Black Cats face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this Saturday, something Broadhead half-referenced post-match. He said: “Great three points today. Happy to get my second goal for the club. Onto Saturday!”