Championship news: Nathan Broadhead's 15-word message to fans ahead of Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic

Nathan Broadhead was the match-winner for Wigan Athletic last night against Blackburn Rovers.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The former Sunderland loanee – who had the chance to return to Wearside this summer before choosing Wigan – started and scored the only goal of the game as the Latics defeated Blackburn Rovers at the DW Stadium.

The Black Cats face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this Saturday, something Broadhead half-referenced post-match. He said: “Great three points today. Happy to get my second goal for the club. Onto Saturday!”

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
