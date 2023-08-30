Middlesbrough have reportedly entered the race to sign Sunderland target Tom Cannon from Everton.

The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Preston last season, where he scored eight goals in 20 Championship appearances, but has recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have been keen to re-sign Cannon this summer, while Leeds United, Sunderland and Stoke have also been credited with interest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Nixon has now stated that Middlesbrough are making a late bid to buy Cannon from Everton with the Toffees having secured attacking targets with more additions in the pipeline which would free him up to leave Goodison Park.

Nixon also claims that Sunderland will also join the chase if they sell Ross Stewart to Southampton.

When asked about Cannon’s situation, Everton manager Sean Dyche told Liverpool World recently: “He’s only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we’ll keep an eye on him and make sure he’s well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven’t got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven’t got massive number of strikers, that’s quite obvious. He’s in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end.”

Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their striker options while Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has suggested they could turn to the loan market.

"I think at the level we’re at, and I think possibly the deals we are going to do might be loan deals,” said Mowbray about the potential for loan deals last week.

“The conundrum there is that if you get down to the last day or two, there are probably some amazing loan deals to be done out of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once they’ve got those signings done, those peripheral players who will be amazing in the Championship become available and yet if you’ve spent your money because you’re trying to get your business done early, you can’t bring those players in.