£8m-rated Sunderland and Leeds United 'target' set for Championship switch

Preston North End are said to be nearing a deal to re-sign Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for Cannon alongside former loan club Preston North End, Leeds United and Championship newcomers Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland are in the market for a fit and firing senior striker having lost Ross Stewart and Eliezer Mayenda to injury leaving youngster Luis Hemir Semedo as the club's only current out-and-out number nine

Some reports had suggested that Everton were asking for a fee of around £8million for Cannon's permanent transfer away from Goodison Park or the price of £1million to loan the striker for the season.

Football journalist Alan Nixon reported earlier this weekend that Preston have been given the green light to complete a loan move for Cannon. However, Italian side Sampdoria could still make a late £8million bid for a permanent deal.

"I've got no comment on it until we know," Preston manager Ryan Lowe said when asked about transfers and Cannon recently. "You probably know more than me. I don't hear anything or listen to any of the social media stuff going on. I just wait for a phone call and when that comes you will know about it.

"There is loads of progression, yeah, but it's just the timings of everything - it isn't easy. I've had a day today (Tuesday) where I haven't been off the phone since 10 o'clock this morning.

"I was actually out with my daughter having breakfast, so she wasn't happy. But listen, we have to do it and we'll keep going. I will check the phone when I get in and we'll wait for some replies and answers.

"It's day by day," he added on timeframes. "We've got our offers out in terms of what we want and it's just waiting on the clubs and the players. We can't force them so once we get an answer we'll know a bit more."