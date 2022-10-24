Here are some of the latest news stories from around the second tier:

Boro set to appoint Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough look set to appoint former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new head coach this week.

Middlesbrough are set to appoint Michael Carrick as their new head coach.

It’s been three weeks since Boro sacked former boss Chris Wilder, with Leo Percovich taking caretaker charge of the team for five successive matches.

Yet Carrick is expected to be in charge for this weekend’s trip to Preston after putting together his backroom team.

According to the Northern Echo, fellow Geordie Adam Sadler will be part of Carrick’s coaching staff, which would see the former leave a first-team coaching role at Leicester.

Sadler has also worked with Manchester City’s Under-18s and coached at Ukrainian club Tavriya Simferopol.

Manager latest at West Brom

West Brom have also been looking for a new manager and now look set to appoint former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies have dropped to 23rd in the Championship table after sacking Steve Bruce earlier this month.

According to The Athletic, West Brom held two interviews before deciding Corberan was the best candidate for the job.

Corberan is now expected to take charge ahead of West Brom’s home match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Luton decimated by illness

Finally, Luton boss Nathan Jones says his squad was decimated by illness as they were beaten 4-0 at Watford.

Goals from Keinan Davis, William Troost-Ekong, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr gave the Hornets all three points, while Luton defender Gabriel Osho was sent off for a late tackle on Ken Sema.

Luton will now prepare for next weekend's fixture against Sunderland.

"I understand the importance of the game. Congratulations to Watford, they scored good goals today,” said Jones after the match.

"Today we got decimated by an illness bug. We lost Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry and we lost Dan Potts. Even though they were named [in the squad] they didn't actually come out.

