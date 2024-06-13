Championship news: Leeds United ownership update, Celtic target Norwich City ace
While Sunderland fans eagerly await news of who the next head coach will be at the Stadium of Light, there is plenty of news from elsewhere in the Championship.
As reported on Wednesday, Liam Rosenior is increasingly unlikely to be named the next Sunderland head coach, The Echo understands.
Rosenior emerged as a strong frontrunner for the role over the last week and held initial talks with the Black Cats hierarchy over the vacancy, but those discussions have at this stage not progressed. The former Hull City boss is also an early contender for the role at Burnley following Vincent Kompany's departure for Bayern Munich, which could be a factor in the recent developments.
Elsewhere in the Championship, there is plenty of ownership and transfer news.
Scottish giants Celtic target Norwich City ace
Championship rivals Norwich City could face transfer interest from Celtic following the successful loan spell of striker Adam Idah.
Sky report: “Sky Sports News revealed last month that Celtic are looking for a striker this summer to compete for Kyogo. The Hoops want Norwich striker Adam Idah after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season.
“However, new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is keen to assess the Ireland international during pre-season, before deciding on his future.”
Leeds United ownership update
There was big news from Championship rivals Leeds United last month following the announcement Red Bull had got involved with the club as ‘minority partners’. Now Leeds’ chiefs have moved to clarify their influence.
The YEP report: “Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe says ownership group 49ers Enterprises have not entered into a future takeover agreement with minority partners Red Bull. Red Bull were announced late last month as next season’s front-of-shirt sponsor as well as taking up a minority stake in the club.
“The soft drinks giant has a considerable footprint in world football with clubs under their control in Ghana, Brazil, the United States, Austria and Germany.”
The YEP added: “Not only do Red Bull have limited influence at Elland Road, there will be no discussion around renaming the stadium, the club itself or making amendments to Leeds colours as has been the case at the organisation’s other clubs.”
