Championship news: Hull City suffer double injury blow ahead of Sunderland clash on Good Friday
Hull City have been handed a double injury blow ahead of their Championship clash against Sunderland on Friday.
The two teams face off at the Stadium of Light tomorrow evening at 5:30pm with Tony Mowbray still without Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins to name a few.
However, Hull City boss Liam Rosineor has revealed his own injury issues ahead of the game against Sunderland. Talking to the club’s website, Rosenior confirmed forward duo Óscar Estupiñán and Aaron Connolly will miss the Good Friday fixture against Sunderland.
“There is nothing serious, but it is just the case of swelling and pain for Óscar,” said Rosenior. “Hopefully, the pain will subside, but it is not quite there which is a shame for him and for us.
“His ankle as not quite settled down so Óscar will not be available on Friday. We hope he will be back Monday (for Millwall) which is tough as he is a really important player who has scored a lot of goals, but we have more than enough quality to go to Sunderland and be successful. It is up to me to find the right recipe and try and get the win I feel we have deserved over the past few games.
“Aaron is on track. The nature of his injury is a crazy one, because he broke his toe when the ball hit him on the foot. He is now in a really good place where he is running outside, but he will be due back into full training on Sunday.
“With the amount of time he has been out, he needs a clear week before we can even consider putting him in the team. What I want Aaron fit for is the opportunity to play the final five games rather than risk him for one and then him being out for the rest of the season, so I am going to be cautious.”
Rosenior also confirmed that Dimitrios Pelkas has returned from illness and will be involved with the squad and added that he had no more injuries to report ahead of Sunderland.