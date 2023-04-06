The two teams face off at the Stadium of Light tomorrow evening at 5:30pm with Tony Mowbray still without Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins to name a few.

“There is nothing serious, but it is just the case of swelling and pain for Óscar,” said Rosenior. “Hopefully, the pain will subside, but it is not quite there which is a shame for him and for us.

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Liam Rosenior, Manager of Hull City, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“His ankle as not quite settled down so Óscar will not be available on Friday. We hope he will be back Monday (for Millwall) which is tough as he is a really important player who has scored a lot of goals, but we have more than enough quality to go to Sunderland and be successful. It is up to me to find the right recipe and try and get the win I feel we have deserved over the past few games.

“Aaron is on track. The nature of his injury is a crazy one, because he broke his toe when the ball hit him on the foot. He is now in a really good place where he is running outside, but he will be due back into full training on Sunday.

“With the amount of time he has been out, he needs a clear week before we can even consider putting him in the team. What I want Aaron fit for is the opportunity to play the final five games rather than risk him for one and then him being out for the rest of the season, so I am going to be cautious.”