Sunderland with another major injury blow as defender ruled out for rest of season
Sunderland have been hit with another major injury blow after Aji Alese became the latest senior player to be ruled out for the rest of the season.
Alese was substituted at half time during the 5-1 defeat to Stoke City with a thigh complaint, and tests have confirmed that the problem will require him to miss the remaining 11 games of the campaign.
A Sunderland statement on Friday morning said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Aji Alese will miss the remainder of the season due to a thigh problem.
"The defender picked up the injury during Saturday’s defeat to Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Aji!”
Sunderland are hopeful that Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin will soon be fit to bolster Mowbray’s options in the full back positions, with Tony Mowbray set to give an update at his pre-Norwich City press conference later today.