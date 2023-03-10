Alese was substituted at half time during the 5-1 defeat to Stoke City with a thigh complaint, and tests have confirmed that the problem will require him to miss the remaining 11 games of the campaign.

A Sunderland statement on Friday morning said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Aji Alese will miss the remainder of the season due to a thigh problem.

"The defender picked up the injury during Saturday’s defeat to Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Aji!”