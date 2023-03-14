Championship news: Huddersfield Town join Burnley in transfer embargo after breaching EFL rules
Huddersfield Town have been handed a transfer embargo by the EFL.
The news comes hours after Burnley were also placed under a transfer embargo on Sunday after failing to submit their annual accounts on time. The Terriers have been charged with the same offence.
Huddersfield are yet to comment on the embargo. However, the charge means Huddersfield Town – who are struggling against relegation – are unable to register new players leaving free agents off the table for manager Neil Warnock.
Huddersfield Town are 23rd in the Championship and are six points adrift of safety with 10 games left to play in the Championship. Sunderland are due to play Warnock’s side at the Stadium of Light on April 18.
After receiving their transfer embargo on Sunday, Burnley claimed their financial information has been given to the EFL's financial reporting unit but stated that the delay was down to a change in auditors taking longer than expected.