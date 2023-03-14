The news comes hours after Burnley were also placed under a transfer embargo on Sunday after failing to submit their annual accounts on time. The Terriers have been charged with the same offence.

Huddersfield are yet to comment on the embargo. However, the charge means Huddersfield Town – who are struggling against relegation – are unable to register new players leaving free agents off the table for manager Neil Warnock.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: A general view of the John Smith’s Stadium before the Carabao Cup second round match between Huddersfield Town and Everton at John Smith’s Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town are 23rd in the Championship and are six points adrift of safety with 10 games left to play in the Championship. Sunderland are due to play Warnock’s side at the Stadium of Light on April 18.