That’s because the runaway Championship leaders submitted their accounts late.

However, In a statement, The Clarets claim accounts and financial information have been given to the EFL's financial reporting unit but claim that the delay was down to a change in auditors taking longer than expected. The club have also stated that they believe the EFL will have "no issue" with the accounts.

A statement on Burnley’s club website read: “We would like to share with our supporters the disappointing news that the EFL are placing the club under an immediate transfer embargo. We believe transparency in these matters is paramount and we want to explain why this has happened.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: A general view outside Turf Moor is seen prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“In our continued efforts to improve and move forward Burnley Football Club we made the decision to change our auditors in November and the transition has taken longer than we anticipated.

“We can confirm that we have provided draft accounts and financial information to the EFL’s Club Financial Reporting Unit and we continue to have regular dialogue with the unit to ensure we remain as open and as transparent and answer any questions the League may have.

“We believe the EFL will have no issue with the detail of our accounts other than their late submission and fully understand and support their position and efforts to sanction any club who fails to comply with any of their regulations.

“Both the Club and our new auditors are confident this can be resolved swiftly and we hope our submission will be made next month at which point the embargo will be lifted. We once again wish to assure supporters this will have no detriment to the ongoing success and development of the Club as we move forward.”

Vincent Kompany's side are currently top of the Championship and a shoo-in for an instant return to the Premier League with 80 points from 36 games and a lead of 17 points over Middlesbrough in third.