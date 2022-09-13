Championship news: Ex-Sunderland man training at Blackpool as Ross Stewart misses out on award
Former Sunderland midfielder Liam Bridcutt is on trial at Blackpool as he looks to secure a deal at Bloomfield Road.
The 33-year-old, who has also played for Leeds and Brighton, is a free agent after leaving Lincoln at the end of last season.
Bridcutt worked with Blackpool boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln, while The Seasiders are still looking to bolster their midfield options after missing out on a deal to sign former Chelsea player Danny Drinkwater.
Appleton told Lancs Live: “Liam is someone I know really well, loads of experience throughout the leagues, really good character, a great leader on and off the pitch. He had his injury issues last year as I'm aware obviously having him at Lincoln but he's been with us now for a week or so and looked okay.
"He's a fantastic character off the pitch as well as on the pitch and I think the players have enjoyed having him around. That's something that in the coming weeks there's maybe a potential to do a deal but that's not saying it's guaranteed it's going to happen."
Ross Stewart misses out on award
Elsewhere in the Championship Hull striker Oscar Estupinan has been named August’s Player of the Month, beating Sunderland frontman Ross Stewart to the award.
The Colombian scored seven goals in six games last month, including a hat-trick in The Tigers’ 3-2 win over Coventry.
Rotherham defender Richard Wood and Preston’s Liam Lindsay were also nominated for the award, along with Stewart who scored five goals in seven league appearances.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was named Manager of the Month for August.
Read more
Watford injury boost
Finally, Watford forward Ismaila Sarr looks set to return to action as The Hornets face Blackburn and Sunderland this week.
The 24-year-old missed the side’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham last time out, after scoring twice in five league games this season.
“Ismaila Sarr is fit again now and it will be good to have him back among us,” said Watford boss Rob Edwards. “It was only a minor problem that he had and it was going to be a week to 10 days. It was only a week in the end, so it’s great to have him back.”