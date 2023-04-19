News you can trust since 1873
Championship news: Alex Neil could suffer coach blow with ex-Sunderland man favourite for job

Former Sunderland and Manchester United man John O’Shea is the favourite to take over at relegation-strugglers Reading in the Championship – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

Reading sacked manager Paul Ince after eight games without a win with former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae also departing the club six days ago.

The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on goal difference after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.

Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Alex Neil Stoke City manager reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)
Under-21s Manager and former Reading striker Noel Hunt has taken charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with three Championship matches now remaining.

O’Shea was made favourite by the bookies to take the job earlier this week after the ex-Manchester United man finished his playing day with The Royals before moving on to Stoke City as a coach. O’Shea now currently works under Alex Neil.

And now, The Daily Mail state that O’Shea “has moved into favourite position to take over as the next Reading manager following the sacking of Paul Ince.”

Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson and Nathan Jones, who was sacked by Southampton earlier in the season, are also said to be in contention to take over from Ince.

During his time as a player with Manchester United, O'Shea worked under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and made 394 appearances for the club, winning five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League cups and one Champions League title.

