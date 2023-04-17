Championship news: Ex-Sunderland man made favourite for Reading job
Former Sunderland man John O’Shea has been made favourite to take over at relegation-strugglers Reading in the Championship.
Reading sacked manager Ince after eight games without a win with former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae also departing the club six days ago.
The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on goal difference after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.
Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.
Under-21s Manager and former Reading striker Noel Hunt has taken charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with four Championship matches now remaining.
However, former Sunderland man O’Shea has been made favourite by the bookies to take the job after the ex-Manchester United man finished his playing day with The Royals before moving on to Stoke City as a coach.