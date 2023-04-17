Reading sacked manager Ince after eight games without a win with former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae also departing the club six days ago.

The Royals are 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone on goal difference after being deducted six points for breaching financial regulations.

Ince was appointed initially on an interim basis, with Rae as his assistant, in February 2022, before being named the club’s permanent boss last May.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: John O'Shea, First Team Coach of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Norwich City at Bet365 Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Under-21s Manager and former Reading striker Noel Hunt has taken charge of The Royals until the end of the season, with four Championship matches now remaining.