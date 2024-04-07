Championship news: 42-goal ex-Sunderland striker suffers relegation following January transfer move
Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been relegated from the Championship with Rotherham United.
Wyke, who netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021, joined the Millers on loan from Wigan Athletic during the winter transfer window.
However, Rotherham have become the first team to be relegated from the Championship this campaign after Lea Richardson’s side lost 1-0 against Plymouth Argyle with Wyke’s former Sunderland teammate Bali Mumba scoring the goal.
Mumba's first-half strike means a return to League One for Rotherham United after two seasons back in the second tier with Wyke due to return to Wigan Athletic this summer. The 31-year-old’s contract, though, is due to expire in June.
Wigan Athletic are currently 13th in League One with 52 points from 42 games in the third tier under manager Shaun Maloney. Sunderland continue to be linked with Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle.
