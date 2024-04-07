Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been relegated from the Championship with Rotherham United.

Wyke, who netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021, joined the Millers on loan from Wigan Athletic during the winter transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Rotherham have become the first team to be relegated from the Championship this campaign after Lea Richardson’s side lost 1-0 against Plymouth Argyle with Wyke’s former Sunderland teammate Bali Mumba scoring the goal.

Mumba's first-half strike means a return to League One for Rotherham United after two seasons back in the second tier with Wyke due to return to Wigan Athletic this summer. The 31-year-old’s contract, though, is due to expire in June.