Championship free agent defenders available to Sunderland including ex-QPR, Sheffield United and West Brom men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland have the chance to bring in some more players over the coming weeks

Sunderland are preparing for a new era under new boss Regis Le Bris. He was brought in as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

The Black Cats have delved into the market so far to bring in midfielder Alan Browne and winger Ian Poveda following their exits from Preston North End and Leeds United respectively.

Their first hame of the 2024/25 season is an away trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium. In the meantime, here is a look at some free agent defenders that remain available for Sunderland and other Football League clubs...

Last club: West Brom Albion

1. Erik Pieters

Last club: West Brom Albion | Getty Images

Last club: Preston North End

2. Patrick Bauer

Last club: Preston North End | Getty Images

Last club: Stoke City

3. Ciaran Clark

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

4. Cyrus Christie

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

