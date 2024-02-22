Sunderland supporters will return to the Stadium of Light for the first time in two weeks on Saturday as the Black Cats take on Swansea City on the banks of the Wear.

It's been another tumultuous week for Sunderland with Michael Beale heading out the doors with the side seven points off the play-offs. Through the highs and lows of football since 1997, the Stadium of Light has been a permanent fixture in the lives of fans and is a home away from home for many.