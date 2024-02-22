News you can trust since 1873
Championship best grounds - how Sunderland rank vs Leeds United, Middlesbrough and rivals

The Stadium of Light is one of the most famous grounds in the second tier of football.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland supporters will return to the Stadium of Light for the first time in two weeks on Saturday as the Black Cats take on Swansea City on the banks of the Wear.

It's been another tumultuous week for Sunderland with Michael Beale heading out the doors with the side seven points off the play-offs. Through the highs and lows of football since 1997, the Stadium of Light has been a permanent fixture in the lives of fans and is a home away from home for many.

The Sunderland Echo looks at how the stadium rates according to Google Reviews compared with the other 23 grounds in the Championship.

Google rating - 4.1/5 (3,000 reviews)

1. Loftus Road (QPR)

Google rating - 4.1/5 (3,000 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Google rating - 4.2/5 (3,072 reviews)

2. St Andrew's Stadium (Birmingham City)

Google rating - 4.2/5 (3,072 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Google rating - 4.2/5 (2,923 reviews)

3. Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)

Google rating - 4.2/5 (2,923 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

Google rating - 4.3/5 (3,438 reviews)

4. Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday)

Google rating - 4.3/5 (3,438 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

